Stage set for state U-14 volleyball tournament

Nagpur, May 6

Samarth Vyayam Shala, Rana Pratap Nagar Nagpur is organising State-level Volleyball Tournament for Under-14 boys and girls from May 7 to 9.According to a press release, boys and girls teams from eight divisions viz., Mumbai Division, Kolhapur Division, Pune Division, Amravati Division, Latur Division, Aurangabad Division, Nashik Division and Nagpur Division will participate in the tournament. About 196 players, 32 coaches, 30 officials and 30 officials will participate in the tournament. The tournament will be played in the morning and evening sessions. . The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis. President of NDVA Vijay Dangre, MLA Vikas Thakre, president of Sanmarg Shikshan Sanstha Shri Girisi Pandav, President of SamarthVyayam Shala Vijay Sundar, secretary of Maharashtra Volleyball Association Sanjay Naik, secretary of Nagpur District Volleyball Association Sunil Hande, state general secretary of BJP Minority Front Junaid Khan, Vitali Group president Prabhat Kamble, former corporator Gopal Bohare, Samarth Vyayam Shala vice-president Hemant Ashtankar, Kishor Mule etcbwill grace the inaugural function. Rameshwar Kalamkar, Nayan Watkar, Nilesh Mate, Sachin Bakal, Sagar Kurekar and former players under the guidance of organising secretary Saurabh Rokade are working hard for the success of the tournament.