Star Warriors, Sai XI enter knockouts

Nagpur, Dec 17

Star Warriors, Amravati and Sai XI stormed into the knock-out round of the ongoing Royal Premier Cricket League Season 6 organized by Royal Cricket Association at Mecosabagh ground, Kadbi Chowk.

Star Warriors recorded three out of four wins while Sai XI registered two wins from three games to make it to the knock-outs of the competition.

Star Warriors’ Ajinkya Deshmukh once again showed his hitting power as he scored 13-ball 55 to help his side post 128 for seven against JS XI. Kailash Thawkar took four wickets for JS XI. In reply, JS XI were restricted at 38 for seven in eight overs. Sandesh Mendhe scored nine. For the winners, Shubham Deshmukh took two wickets while Ajinkya, Irfan Noori, Rahul Chikalkar, Nuddsir Abdul took one each. Ajinkya Deshmukh was declared man of the match.

In another exciting match, Sai XI defeated Star Boys, Bhilgaon by three runs. Keshav Thakur (26) and Rajeev Sharma (25) contributed well as Sai XI scored 103 for nine. For Bhilgaon, Capt Rajat Sharma bowled exceedingly well taking three wickets while Tabrez Khan took two.

In reply, Star Boys were on course but lost the plot in the end scoring 100 runs for three in eight overs. Sonu Waghmare (24) and Sachin Somkuwar (28) tried hard with their fine batting. For Sai XI, Avinash Gupt and Saurabh Deokar took one wicket each.

Rajeev Sharma was declared man of the match for his nine-ball 25 runs.

Sai Baba XI thrashed Team Assorted by eight wickets and Fit For Life beat Rocket International by 27 runs to keep their hopes alive of making it to knock-outs in the competition.