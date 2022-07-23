State-level koshiki martial art competition today

Maharashtra Koshiki Association under the auspices of All India Koshiki Federation is organising State-level Koshiki Martial Art Competition on Sunday at MLAHostel Civil Lines.

Addressing media persons president of Ksharriya Maratha Foundation Sachin Limse said in all 600 players from all over Maharashtra are participating in the tournament in various weight categories. Former city mayor Sandip Joshi will be the chief guest of the inaugural function. MLC Pravin Datke, MLA Mohan Mate, former NMC sports committee chairman Pramod Tabhane, and BJP South West vice-president Sanjay Ugale will also grace the occasion.

Last year the event as organised at Vivekanand Nagar Sport Complex of NMC in which more than 850 players participated. On July 3 the district-level championship was held at Jaripatka that also evoked good response. Along with Kshatriya Maratha Foundation, All India Bharatiya Maratha Mahasangh and Krida Bharti are also supporting the organisers.

Pramod Tabhane, Yugant Ugale and others were also present at the press conference.