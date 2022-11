State ranking TT tourney from Aug 17

The tournament will be inaugurated by Pro VC of RTMNU Sanjay Dudhe on August 17. Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, RTMNU Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Deputy Director, Sports, Nagpur Division Shekhar Patil, MLC Pravin Datke, DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, President, BJP West Nagpur Sanjay Bangale will also grace the occasion.

Competition will be held in 12 different age categories for both boys and girls on eight tables at Subhedar Hall.

Mangesh Mopkar is the chief referee while Rajesh Mopkar will be the assistant referee.

Nagpur’s Jennifer Varghese, Ikshika Umate and Aadi Chitnis have been seeded in their respective age categories.

The press conference was also attended by Rajesh Mopkar, Mangesh Mopkar and Deepak Kanetkar.

Seedings: Women singles: Ananya Basak, Shruti Amrute, Risha Mirchandani, Senhora S’Souza. Men singles: Deepit Patil, Siddhesh Pande, Regan Albuquerque, Rajat Kadam. Boys U-11: Param Bhiwandar, Prateek Tulsani, Zain Sheikh, Anav Yadav, Boys Under-13: Shouren Soman, Mayuresh Sawant, Sarth Shastry, Johan Cheliparmbil. Boys Under-15: Udit Sachdev, Rohan Dani, Hriday Deshpande, Pratiyush Bauva. Boys Under-17: Aashay Yadav, Neil Muley, Sharveya Samant, Kushal Chopda. Boys Under-19 Jash Modi, Meil Luyel, Kushal Chopda, Aadi Chitnis. Girls Under-11: Arisha Rai, Aarya Redkar, Myraa Sanglekar, Trissha Ludhe. Girls Under-13: Raina Bhoota, Divyanshi Bhowmick Swara Jangade, Naisha Rewaskar. Girls Under-15: Jennifer Varghese, Raina Bhoota, Ikshika Umate, Rutuja Chinchansure. Girls Under-17: Taneesha Kotecha, Pritha Vartikar, Jennifer Varghese, Sayali Wani. Girls Under-19: Risha Mirchandani, Taneesha Kotecha, Jennifer Varghese, Pritha Vartikar.