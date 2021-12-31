State senior woodball meet begins

Nagpur, Dec 31

The 16th Senior Stae Woodball championship began at Mahatma Gandhi Arts and Commerce College, Parshivni on Friday. 20 men and women teams are participating in the three-day tournament.

MLA Ashish Jaiswal inaugurated the tournament. Secretary of VSPM Academy of Higher Education Yuvraj Chalkhor presided over the function. Komalchand Raut, principal Dr Lokchand Jadhav, Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Girish Gagde, general secretary f Woodball Association of India Ajay Sontakke, counselor Vijay Bhute, Gangadhar Kakde, Purushottam Dhote, Dnyaneshwar Balvaik, Rajesh Gomkale and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Kashinath Manmode conducted the proceedingss while vice-president of the association Kishor Bagde made introductory remarks. The prize distribution function of the championship would be held on Sunday at 4 p.m.