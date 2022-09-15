Sudesh completes Ultra Marathon Khardungla Challenge

Nagpur, Sept 15

Sudesh Zamwar, successfully completed the Khardungla Challenge, the highest Ultra Marathon in the World and the Ladakh Half Marathon back to back in two consecutive days.

The Khardungla Challenge covers a distance of 72 kms and for more than 60 km of the course running is at an altitude above 4000m. It has been described as one of the toughest ultra marathon by runners. This awe-inspiring challenge, is the ulimate endurance test of human body. Runners are rewarded with spectacular views of the East Karakoram mountain range and the Stok Kangri Massif. Number of runners is restricted to a maximum of 150 for this race.

Running at an altitude tests the limits of one’s endurance, hence proper acclimatization becomes imperative. Altitude gain affects everyone and it depends entirely on one’s personal body condition as some acclimatise very fast and some take several days. With proper acclimatisation, altitude should not be an issue which is the reason runners of this challenge arrive minimum 10 days ahead of race day to prepare themselves.

The race started at 3 am from the village of Khardung that is located at an altitude of 3975m. The temperature variation from the Khardung village to the finish line at Leh is from -8 to 28 degrees celsius. The race starts at an altitude of 14378 feet, up to North Pullu which is at 16000 feet, then to the Khardung La Top at 18380 feet (5602 meters) above sea level and then down to South Pullu (15300 feet) and finishes at Leh (11483 feet).

Sharing his experience, Sudesh said, acclimatization of altitude is imperative and important while training for the Khardung La Challenge. Without proper acclimatization process, all the rigorous training at sea level will fall apart easily. While running at 5359 meters of altitude above sea level, with oxygen levels 50% lower compared to sea level, and a low air pressure environment, runners are susceptible to high altitude sickness. The more mountain runners understand about symptoms of acute mountain sickness (AMS) during training the better. AMS symptoms being breathlessness, headache, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

Sudesh thanked his family, my running friends and well-wishers for always encouraging motivating and believing in him. He is one of the founding pillars of Nagpur Runners and Riders.