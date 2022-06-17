Sultan beat Al Muslamin Club 3-1

Nagpur, June 17

Sultan Football Club defeated Al Muslamin Club 3-1 in the ongoing JSW First Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at its Suyog Nagar Dr Ambedkar Stadium on Friday. First on the target was Junaid Ansari who made no mistake in booting the ball home as early as 5th minute.

Shahid Ansari then hogged the limelight with is exceptional play and doubled the lead in the 10th minute.

With a cushion of two goals, Sultan FC played more attacking game with their defenders too pressing forward helping their attackers.

They succeeded in adding another in the 30th minute when Sanual Ansari made no mistake in sending the ball across the goal line.

Al Muslamin managed to reduce the margin in the second half through Shahbuddin’s 54th minute strike but Sultan boys defended their fort well for the remaining part of the game to emerge winners.

In the second match of the evening, Orange City needed a second half goal from Sumit Patharkar to pip Young Haider by two goals to one.

Mohammad Aasim stunned Young Haider defence with a beautiful goal in the second minute of play.

Young Haider did not panic after the early set back and waited for their chances.

They succeeded levelling the score in the 31st minute through Jowel Kalwa.

After change of ends, both the sides tried their best to take the lead. However, it was Orange City who surged ahead in the 62nd minute. Sumit Patharkar budged the ball into the net to put his side up.