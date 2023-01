Sumit, Arpan, Isha, Harshada excel in fencing

In Epee category, Sumit Sonkusare, Mayur Nimje and Parth Mahatpure bagged gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. In senior men's foil event, Arpan Meshram, Yash Sontakke and Mayur Tambe came first two third respectively whereas in sabre event, Drushant Bhutange, Vijaynath Rewatkar and Aditya Selokar won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

In women's epee event, Isha, Pratiksha and Saisha achieved first to third place respectively. National fencer Harshada Damkondwar won senior women foil event and she was followed by Ashana Choudhary, Sparsh Binkar. In sabre event, Shruti Joshi won gold while Anjum Sheikh and Sakshi Raut clinched silver and bronze. Pushkar Yavri, Juiand Khan, Sangharsh shende, Saisha Niwant, Ashana Choudhary and Gouri Trehan won gold in their respective categories.