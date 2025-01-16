Super 3 days sale from today

A huge and grand range of readymade garments for the entire family is made available here. Shopping for garments at Shree Shivam Stores, Fortune Mall Sitabuldi, Nagpur has always been unmatched. Now this 3-day super sale will be even grander. 40% to 50% discount on clothes of national and international brands available in Shree Shivam's showrooms across Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jabalpur, Nagpur and Bhopal, makes shopping enjoyable for the customers along with savings. Brands with attractive discounts up to 50% across various brands at Shree Shivam include Monte Carlo, Izod, Nautica, Genie and Jonny etc. Similarly, the names of Shlok, Carlo, Puma, Vireo Moda are popular among the customers for discounts up to 50 percent.