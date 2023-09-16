Surmayee U-14 tennis champ

Standing tall among the participants was Surmayee Sathe from class 7A, who showcased an extraordinary performance throughout the tournament. Surmayee clinched the title in the Under-14 girls age group category and has been selected to represent us at the DSO Divisional level.

Surmayee’s remarkable journey to victory was initiated with a bye in the first match, followed by a decisive 3-0 victory against Onika Jhawar (CPS) in the pre-quarterfinals. The quarterfinals and semifinals saw Surmayee fighting tooth and nail to secure wins with scorelines of 3-2 against both Anika Deshmukh (BVM Civil line Nagpur) and Sharvari Shrirame (Sevasadan School Nagpur), respectively. The final match was a nail-biter with Surmayee emerging victorious with a score of 10-8 against Shravya Rambhajni from Mundle School.

The tournament witnessed the participation of other talented students from the school. The boys U-14 team comprised Maanvendra Trivedi (7A), Yug Singhvi (7D), Dhruv Mor (7A), Aaditya Tikkas (8B), and Taksheel Jambhulkar (6B). The girls U-14 team was represented by Ishaanvi Bhiwapurkar (6A) and Dhriti Ganwani (8C).

The players were congratulated by the principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde, coach Ganesh Bagde and the staff.