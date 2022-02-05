Suryavanshi-Dhole pair triumphs

Nagpur, Feb5

Badal Suryavanshi and his partner Abhishek Dhole emerged winners in the Doubles Badminton Tournament organised by the Sports Club of GH RaisoniUniversity, Amravati at the university campus for all the students.

Suryavanshi and Dhole defeated Chirag Trivedi- Shreyash Ingle in the final to walk away with the winning trophy.

In the women event, Chandrima Swarnakar-Vanashri Sakharey defeated Devashree and Rupali to win the title.

The tournament was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Dr. Vinayak

Deshpande. Total 53 teams and 106 payers participated in two categories i.e. male and female. For two days total of 40 plus matches were played. Dr. Vinayak Deshpande, registrar Snehil Jaiswal, dean of student welfare Prashant Awachat, deans of various departments , teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the concluding function. All the precautionary measures were taken amid Covid-19 pandemic.