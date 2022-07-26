Susat car hits vertical container, driver dies on spot

Butibori (Nagpur): A speeding car rammed into a container standing by the road after the driver lost control. The driver's throat was cut and he died on the spot. The incident took place at Mohgaon Shivara flyover on the Nagpur-Wardha highway under Butibori (Nagpur Rural) police station limits on Sunday (24th) at around 8 pm.

The name of the deceased is Prashant Laxman Yesambare (37, Res. Ambazari, Nagpur). Prashant used to work as a driver in a company called KEC International in Butibori MIDC area. He was going to Nagpur from Butibori in car number MH-40 / AR-7450 after finishing work on Sunday night. As he reached the flyover at Mohgaon Shivara, he lost control of the speeding car and the car rammed into the damaged container No. NL-01/ Q-9115 standing directly on the road from behind.

The impact was so strong that the roof sheet of the car came off and due to that sheet, Prashant's throat was cut. So he died on the spot. Not only this, a bike rider was injured. The name of the injured motorcyclist was not known. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the medical hospital in Nagpur city for post-mortem examination. The police admitted the injured bike rider to a private hospital in Butibori. In this case, Butibori police Syed Ashpak Ali Akbar Ali, Res. Hanuman Nagar, Dongargaon, A crime was registered on the complaint of a Nagpur villager. Police sub-inspector Jagdish Paliwal is investigating the incident.