Swaminarayan, NHA play 1-1 draw

Nagpur, Feb 24

Swaminarayan Academy and Nagpur Hockey Academy (NHA) played out a 1-1 draw in the Women Hockey League organised by Vidarbha Women's Hockey Association at Tiger Gap ground, Sadar here on Thursday.Both the goals came in the first half. Swaminarayan Academy playing their first match of the league dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. In the 19th minute Aniksha Adamane received the rebound ball on a penalty corner. She made no mistake and sounded the board. However, her joy was short-lived as in the very next minute Jiya Singh entered in the D and area and netted the ball to level the score. In second haif both teams tried to take lead but in vain. The result would have been different had Swaminarayan goalkeeper Mahek Dalwani not saved more than five attempts. Muskan Upadhyay od NHA missed the chance in the 27th min. For Swaminarayan, Palak Sangani missed the target in the ninth and 38t minutes. For NHA, Sonam Fulkawar missed the target in the in 22nd minute and her teammate was unlucky in the 14th and 33rd minutes.

On Friday, Swaminarayan Academy will take on Abhinav Mahila Hockey Club at 3.30.p.m.

.