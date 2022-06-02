Swara excels in national school chess

Nagpur, June 2

Nagpur’s budding chess player Swara Gandhi finished a creditable fifth in the recently conducted 10th National School’s Under-7 Girls chess championship organised by Odisha Chess Association at Bhubaneshwar.

In the competition Swara started as the 44th seed, scoring 6.5 out of 9 to finish fifth position. Swara defeated D Charvi of Andaman and Nicobar, Anisha Acharya and Aditi Moharana of Odisha, Vonti Sri Guuruvarshini of Andhra Pradesh, Navya Vishal Sadhu of Gujrat and Ankita Raj of Bihar, drew against Krithi Kothandapani of Tamil Nadu and she lost to Arnica Dash of Odisha and Kiyana Parihar of Rajasthan.

Swara Gandhi is also Nagpur District under-7 girls Champion.She is a student of BVM, Trimurti Nagar and trains with Bhushan Shriwas at Vidarbha Chess Academy.