Swimmers Yash, Prisha, Vaishnavi for Mini Olympics

Maharashtra state Olympic Games Swimming Championship is scheduled to be held at Chatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune from January 8 to 12. Yash Gulhane has been selected for 50,100,200m breaststroke individual events whereas Prisha Kalmegh and Vaishnavi Hazare got selected for 4x50m Mixed Medley Relay.

Yash Gulhane is a student of 2nd Year B.Tech. Computer Science and studding in G.H.Raisoni College Of Engineering. They are all swimmers of the Star Sports Academy,Nagpur and practicing under the coaching of Nitin Malwade.