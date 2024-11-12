Table topper Vidarbha to take on Gujarat

Left arm spinner Harsh Dubey and young batter Yahs Rathod's outstanding performances are the key to Vidarbha's success who are the only team in Elite group which have won all their four matches.

Dubey is highest wicket taker in the country so far with 24 wickets in four matches. On the other hand Rathod has scored 442 runs including three centuries. Yash is getting good support from his spin partner offie Akshay Wakhare who has captured 20 wickets. Pacer Aditya Thakare (12) is also bowling well. Among the batters, apart form Rathod skipper Wadkar (230), Dhruv Shorey (226) are among the runs. Left-handed opening batsman Atharva Taide and professional Karun Nair too delivered whenever required. Vidarbha would like to play with the same squad they recorded an emphatic an innings victory over Himachal Pradesh few days back. Although pacer Umesh Yadav has been included in the squad as 18th member his availability is subject to fitness.

As far as Gujarat are concerned they are also undefeated so far in the tournament. They have registered victories in two matches and two matches ended in a draw.

Teams (from)

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (Captain & WK), Atharva Taide (Vice-Captain), Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (WK), Praful Hinge, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey and Umesh Yadav.

Gujarat: Chintan Gaja (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Aditya Patel, Aarya Desai, Mannan Hingrajia, Umang Rohit Kumar, Urvil Patel (WK, Het Patel (WK), Jaymeet Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagaswalla, Tejas Patel, Jayveersinh Parmar, Kshitu Patel, Abhishek Desai (WK).