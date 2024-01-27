Taide, Shorey put Vid on top

At close of play on Day 2, Vidarbha --- having taken a first-innings lead of 54 runs --- were 166/1 in the second essay. Vidarbha are, thus, 220 runs ahead with nine wickets standing. Taide, who had top-scored with 59 in Vidarbha’s first innings, was unbeaten on 84 (110 balls, 4x9, 6x2) while Shorey returned to form with an unbeaten 63 (124 balls, 4x7).

Earlier, Vidarbha bowlers did a splendid job to bowl out Jharkhand for 150 after their batsmen could muster only 204 runs in their first innings. Spinner Aditya Sarvate was the star performer, finishing with figures of 4/22, while pacers Aditya Thakare (2/33) and Umesh Yadav (2/48) lent excellent support. Kumar Suraj (57) abd Anukul Roy (51) were the main scorer. Jharkhand’s Kumar Deobrat, who retired hurt, was unable to resume his innings.

Vidarbha, who lost their last match to Saurashtra, will be looking to force an outright win on the last two days of the match.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st Innings 204 all out in 75.2 overs (Atharva Taide 59, Karun Nair 42, Akshay Wadkar 52; Sushant Mishra 4/68)

Jharkhand 1st Innings 150 in 51.2 overs (Kumar Suraj 57, Anukul Roy 51; Aditya Thakare 2/33, Aditya Sarvate 4/22, Umesh Yadav 2/48)

Vidarbha 2nd Innings 166/1 in 40 overs (Dhruv Shorey batting 63, Atharva Taide batting 84)

Vidarbha lead by 220 runs