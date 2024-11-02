Tanvi for state swimming event

During the divisional-level championship held at Wadha, she achieved first place in 100 m and 200 m butterfly events along with second place in 400 m Individual Medley.

Tanvi is regular member of Roshan Swimming Academy and trains under the guidance of Roshan Choudhary. Sports officer Sandeep Khobragade, physical trainer Kevin Agrawal, school chairman Jignesh Patel, headmistress Shweta Khanderwar, Vailesh Unhekar, Riyaz Quazi and others have congratulated her for her selection.