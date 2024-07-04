Tanvi shines in DPS 6-0 victory over SoS

Tanvi found the net in the 1st, 3rd and 11th minute to seal the fate of opponent.s She was well supported by Ayesha Parveen who found the net in the 7th and 22nd minutes. Anisha Singh (18th min) was another scorer.

In another match, BVM Ashti defeated Jain International School 1-0. Mushka Tayde scored an all important goal in the 19th minute. Delhi Public School Lava downed Podar International, Godhni 4-0. Thanks to Vishwashree who netted three goals in 5th, 15th and 18th minutes. Arya Thakre (15th min) was another scorer.

Pragatik Vidyalaya Koradi thrashed K John Publis School 5-0. Yanshika Mate struck twice in 3rd andfth minutes. Renuka Kuranjekar, Shruti and Sakshi Vaidya were other scorers.

CPS Dabha win 3-0

Centre Point School, Dabha blanked BVM Civil Lines 3-0 in the first round of city-level tournament at the same venue.

Princee Singh played an important role in the victory by scoring two goals in 2nd and 22nd minutes. Lavanya Kharabe ably supported her by striking in the 27th minutes.

BVM Civil Lines pipped Narayana Vidyalayam 1-0. Thanks to Astha Borkar who scored the winning goal in the 2nd minute. St Joseph's Convent downed CEntre Point school, Katol Roa d1-0. Riamma Henry struck in the very second minute. St Vincent Pallotti got the better of Centre Point School, Wardhmannagar 2-1 in tie-breaker. St Ursula got walkver against Bhavan's Shrikrishhna Nagar.