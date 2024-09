Tanvi to lead Vidarbha U-19 girls team

Vidarbha girls will open their campaign against Andhra (Oct 1). They next take on Tamil Nadu (Oct. 2), Chandigarh (Oct 4), Nagaland (Oct 6) and Saurashtra (Oct. 8).

Team

Tanvi Mendhe (captain), Riya Baniya (vice-captain), Nihari Kawale (wk), Aarohi Bambode,

Trupti Lodhe, Diya Mehta, Dharvi Tembhurne, Nimisha Kotecha, Shreya Lanjewar, Mansi Borikar, Yashshri Soley, Sanskruti Sant, Riddhima Maradwar (wk), Akshara Itankar, Disha Kale and Ruksar Ansari

Standbyes: Ashwini Deshmukh, Shraddha Nabira, Grishma Tatte and Dhanashree Gujar

Coach: Deepak Chougule, Assistant Coach: Shibika Francis, S&C Coach: Priyanka Lahoti,

Physio: Ms Madhura Kale, Manager: Priyanka Hadke and Video Analyst: Krutika Tekade