Tarun bags gold, Pushkar bronze in KIUG wrestling

Tarun Wats representing Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University won the gold medal in the men's category defeating Ravi of JKU University. Pushkar Shahrat of Indutai College of Physical Education bagged the bronze medal in the 97 kg weight category. About the performance of Tarun and Pushkar, Nagpur University sports director Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi has expressed satisfaction. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, Pro-Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, Registrar Dr. Raju Hivse have congratulated the wrestlers.

Nagpur University runners Prajakta Godbole and Shadab Pathan will participate in the 10,000 meters race on Monday. Yash Gulhane and international boxer Alfia Pathan will participate in boxing.