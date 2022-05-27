Taywade to be honoured with Krida Maharshi award

Nagpur, May27

Noted sports organiser Dr Babanrao Taywade will be honoured with prestigious Krida Maharshi award during the concluding function of fourth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav to be held on Saturday at Yeshwant Stadium from 5.30 p.m onwards.

Addressing media persons at SJAN office chief convener of KKM and former mayor SandipJoshi said , " Dr Taywade will be felicitated with a memento and cash award of Rs 5 lakh.Apart from it for their consistent performance in their respective sports 25 players will be felicitated with Krida Bhushan award and will be given Rs25000 and a memento."

The concluding ceremony will be graced by legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and union minister Nitin Gadkari. The chief guests for the three-hour function will be state sports minister Sunil Kedar, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Executive Director of Hyundai Motor India Ltd DS Kim and Asso VP corp Rel JCB India Ltd Jasmeet Singh.

The guests of honour will be MP Vikas Mahatme, MLCs Pravin Datke, Nago Ganar, MLAs Krushna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, Sameer Meghe and Tekchand Sawarkar.

For the sports persons and sporting enthusiasts of the city, an exclusive Live-In Concert of Singing Sensation Armaan Malik has also been planned. The entry will be free for all the participants with preference being given to all the participants of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. Pass distribution of the concluding ceremony has already begun.

NDHTA to get best cooperation award

Sandip Joshi said this time the committee decided to introduce a award for one of the participating association for their cooperation while organising the season 4 of the sporting festival. While all the associations gave their full support, the Nagpur District Hard-Court Tennis Association was identified for the Best Cooperation award and they will be given a prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

List of Krida Bhushan awardees

Sanjana Joshi (cycling), Shadab Pathan(athletics), Stanley Peter(football), Anup Mhaske (basketball), Ishika Warwade (boxing), Pravin Dhonde (taekwon-do), Prerna Yadav (rifle shooting), Dipali Sabane (kho-kho), Sejal Bhutada(tennis), Divya Deshmukh (chess), Rishika Badole (swimming), Sandip Gavai (archery), Ritika Thaker (badminton), Vaibhav Shriramme (yoga), Ketki Gore (judo), Rishabh Joddewar (softball), Jeffiner Verghese (table tennis), Himanwhi Gawande(hockey), Shashank Wankhede(kabaddi), Abhishek Thavre (divyang), Sourabh Rokde (volleyball), Damini Rambhad(fencing), Irshad Sagar (sepaktakraw), Poonam Kadav (handball), Alfiya Sheikh (powerlifting).