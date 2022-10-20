Taywade women bag handball crown

In the final, Taywade College Koradi defeated JM Patel College Bhandara 28-14. Poonam Kadav top scored with 15 points for the winner. Karishma Dhurve (8 ) and Priya Kumari ( 5) were other scorers. For J.M.Patel College, Kalyani and Anushka scored six points each while Mahi scored 2. Dhanwate National College (DNC) achieved third place defeating Nabira Mahavidyalaya, Katol 16-13. Arti Umak (8), Yashsvi Meshram (5) and Aditi Tidke (3) were the main scorers for DNC. For Nabira, Anjali and Sudhisha scored five goals each but in vain. Vice President of Sacchidanand Shikshan Sanstha Advocate Shantanu Taywade, Dr. Pawan, Dr. Romi, Dr. Milind Bhakte, Dr. Nikhil Ratnapure. distributed the prizes, Dr. Sunil Bhotmange conducted the proceedings.