Team Shree boys, India Sports girls win thriller

Nagpur, March7

Team Shree Hyundai boys and India Sports girls won the thrilling encounters that resulted in extra time in the ongoing SNG Basketball League organised by Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) on Monday.

In the Under-13 boys section, Team Shree Hyundai defeated Team Sarda 16-14 in extra time. During the regulation time the score was equalised (14-14). In the extra time also the deadlock continued. Therefore another extra time was offered in which Shree boys scored two more baskets (16-14) than the rivals to win an exciting encounter. For the winners, Soham Deodhar scored six baskets.For Team Sarda, Mithilesh Kanhere top scored with 8.

The girls section also witnessed an encounter that extended to extra time. Team India sports pipped Billboards19-14. During the regulation time both the teams scored 12 baskets each. However in extra time, India Sports girls overpowered Billboards19-14.

Results

U-3 Boys: Team Blue Boys (Krish Sahu 8) beats Team Nipane Hoopers (Herambh Pendse 6) 13-12; Team Karni Kings (Deep Kushwaha 11, Rishab Bagdi 6) beats Team IGCS (Rakshit Wahane 7, Parth Barapatre 6) 35 - 23; Team Shree Hyundai (Soham Deodhar 6) beats Team Sarda (Mithilesh Kanhere 8). Regular time 14 -14, OT1 14-14, OT2 16-14

U13 Girls: - Team Landmark (Riddhi Borkar 16) beat Team Trivium Titans (Vidhi Parasrampuria 2) 18-2; Team Spacewood (Manasi Dhurve 6) beats Team Just Clean (Rishika Dhawal 4) 12-10; Team SSEH Flyer Girls (Arya Dagwar 4) beat Team Spacewood.

U-10 Mini: - Team Bulls (Amresh Trivedi 4) beats Team Ninja 6-0

Above13 girls: - Team India Sports (Swati Wankhede 9) beat Team Billboards (Gunjan Mantri 8) Regular time score:- 12-12 OT:- 19-14

