Three Vid U-15 girls for NCA high-performance camp

Following their fabulous performance in inaugural edition of BCCI's Women Under-15 Cricket Tournament, three Vidarbha players have been selected for National Cricket Academy (NCA) high-performance camp at Bengaluru.

They are Khamgaon left-arm spinner Yashshri Soley, Amravati's Ashwini Deshmukh and Nagpur's Dharvi Tembhurne. Displaying outstanding performance, Vidarbha finished runners-up in the tournament. Three players impressed the selectors and were selected for the camp that has already started and will conclude on May 12.

Dharvi had claimed 14 wickets in nine matches. Her bowling colleague Yashashri took 13 wickets in an equal number of matches. Among the batters, Ashwini Deshmukh scored 343 runs hitting two half-centuries in nine matches. These performances were instrumental in their selection for the camp. In the last few years, VCA has been concentrating on women's cricket by organising camps and various tournaments. The efforts are paying dividends as Vidarbha women are performing well at the national level. Two senior players Disha Kasat and left arm pacer Komal Zanzad also played in an inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. Buoyed by women's success in various age groups, VCA has also launched a maiden one-day league for women involving eight teams.

Talking to Lokmat Times, Vidarbha Under-15 girls coach and former Ranji player Amit Deshpande said, "This camp will definitely help our girls hone their talent. It is a huge opportunity for these young players to develop their skills and learn from experienced coaches alongside other talented cricketers from across the country. It is up to the players how they grab the opportunity".

Deshpande also said after attending the camp, the approach of the girls towards the game will change. Before heading to Bengaluru, VCA conducted a special camp for the selected girls under the guidance of senior women coach and former Vidarbha captain Preetam Gandhe and Amit Deshpande.