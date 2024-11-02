Tianna, Swara set up title clash

In the semis, Tianna thrashed Alisha Nilawar 6-0 whereas Swara Padgilwar got the better of Nehal Patil 6-0 in one-sided affair.

In the boys section, Shlok Aland, Aarush Deshpande, Mohammad Nawaz and Kabir Panchmatia entered the semis.

Earlier NDTTA vice president Ashok Bhiwapurkar and secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar along with treasurer Vijay Naidu encouraged and welcomed the players. Tournament official Vishal Landge conducted the matches. The matches were played in the best of 11 format and progressed well with no major upsets. In the boys quarterfinals, top seed Shlok Aland overpowered Nirmay Jambhulkar 6-0 in a one-sided match. Two local lads Kabir Panchmatia and Mohammed Nawaz (both NDHTA) are through to the semifinals. On Sunday the boys semifinals will be followed by girls finals and then boys finals. Matches will start at 10:00 am.

Results

Girls SF: Tiaana Thakkar bt Alisha Nilawar 6-0; Swara Padgilwar bt Nehal Patil 6:0

Boys QF: Shlok Aland bt Nirmay Jambulkar 6-0; Aarush Deshpande bt Vihan Tawani 6-2; Mohammad Nawaz bt Prehan Arora 6-0; Kabir Panchmatia bt Ridit Navale 6-1