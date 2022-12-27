Title holders Sai Baba XI enter QF

Batting first, Sai Baba XI made 101 for 3 in eight overs. Chandekar scored 16-ball 41 that included five sixes.

Shubham Dubey scored 23 runs from 10 deliveries while Sumit Rajput added 12.

For Mangalmurti, A Thomas, Pawan Kumar and Golu Masram took one wicket each.

In reply, Mangalmurti managed to score 85-6 in allotted eight overs. Anand Dabhale scored 33 while Amit Sahane scored 15.

For the winners, Shahid Pathan tool three wickets. At the time of filing report, quarter-final matches were in progress. The semi-final and final will be played on Wednesday.

The prize distribution function will be held after the final which will begin at 8.30 pm.

Prequarters results:

Shravan Stars 80-4 (Jay Ganvir 28, Karan Adwani 20; Dipu Raina 1 wicket) bt Patel XI (Amir Khan 14, Sayed Ansari 12; Dipesh Vaswani 3 wickets) by 31 runs.

Zero Degree 92-7 (Mohit Shinde 55, Sanket Bhongade 18; Wasim Gilani 2 wickets, Arsalan Rezvi 2 wickets) bt Just Cricket 65-8 (Kirtan Sandil 19, Wasim Ali 15; S Trivedi 3 wickets, Sachin Kumar 2 wickets) by 27 runs.

Shalom Sports Academy 51-8 (Pratham Nagdive 21, Shivam Murrey 12; Jonty 3 wickets, Sachin Tiwari 2 wickets) lost to Grenadiers XI 53-2 (Manav Joshi 25, Tushar 14; Avinash Shinde 1 wicket) by eight wickets.