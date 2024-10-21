Tiwari, Tejaswini win NU cross country

Sourabh finished the men's 10-km event in 31.26.42 seconds. Gaurav Khodkar finished second whereas Hrithik Panchbuddhe achieved third place.

Tejaswini, who took the lead from the start of the women's 10 km race, finished the race in 35. 58.03 seconds and emerged the winner. Aarti Bhagat came second and Mithali Bhoyer finished third. In the men's category, Arvindbabu Deshmukh College, Bharsingi won the individual title for the fourth year in a row.

On this occasion,member of the Management Council Dr.Samay Bansod, senate member Dinesh Sheram, officiating director of the Sports and Physical Education Department Dr. Vishakha Joshi, Dr. Dhananjay Welukar, Dr. Nitin Jangitwar, Dr. Vijay Datarkar and Dr. Madhavi Mardikar were present.

Results (men's 10 km): Sourabh Tiwari (SB City College-31. 26.42 sec), Gaurav Khodakar (Art, Commerce Night College-31. 43.22 sec), Hrithik Panchbuddhe (IDCPE-31. 59.59 Sec.), Sameet Tong (SB City College-32. 38.13 sec.), Manish Pathe (AD College Bharsinghi 32. 48.53 sec.), Pranay Mahurle (Arts, Commerce Night College-32. 53.66 sec.).

Women's (10 km): Tejaswini Lamkane (PGTD 35.. 58.03 sec.), Aarti Bhagat (C.J. Patel College Tiroda-39. 05.30 sec.), Mithali Bhoyer (Chakrapani College-40. 08.14 sec) , Saraswati Singh (JCPE-40. 34.28sec), Shalu (Saket College Gondia- 42. 04.93 sec), Chaitali Borekar (Chakrapani College-42.55.43sec.)