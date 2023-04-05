TN score 239/9 on day 1, Maheshwari takes three

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. Taking home advantage, hosts bowlers troubled the TN batsmen in the first crucial hour and reduced them to 28 for 3. Speedster Pratham Maheshwari delivered them an early blow dismissing oepner KTA Madhava Prasad (2). Maheshwari got another wicket when Binkar caught Mohamed Ali (17) with 28 runs on the board. On the same score, TN suffered another blow when Maheshwari trapped captain A Badrinath (9) in front of stumps. After facing early jolts, AB Dhiyash (44, 104 b, 9x4) and P Vignesh (25, 98b, 3x4) steadied the innings. Facing Vidarbha bowlers especially pacers gradually they started to develop some partnership. Both added 71 run partnership for fourth wicket. When they were looking solid, Gaurav Farde got rid of AB Dhiyash who was six runs short of half century. On the same score of 99, Jagjot Singh dismissed P Vignesh. Thus TN lost half of the side for 99 runs.

Then Andre Siddharth (58, 98b, 7x4, 1x6) and wicketkeeper batsman SR Atish (33, 79b, 3x4, 1x6) bailed out TN by making 83 run partnership for sixth wicket. In the process Siddarth completed his half century. Finally, spinner Ashit Singh ended Atish's resistance with 182 runs on board. Farde took his second wicket in the form of Siddharth. At stumps, Akash Devkumar was playing on 17 in the company of G Govinth (2).

Brier scores

Tamil Nadu (1st innings): 239 for 9 in 90 overs (Andre Siddarth 57, AB Dhiyash 44, P Vignesh 25, Karthick Manikandan 27, Prathmesh Maheshwari 3 for 46, Rajsingh Chavhan 2 for 46, Gaurav Farde 2 for 47) vs Vidarbha