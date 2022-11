Top seed Kunjal in QF

In the pre- quarters, Kunjal defeated Gargi Giradkar 15-4, 15-2 in a one-sided affair. Ditisha Somkuwar, Ridheema Sarpate, Aditi Dhamakar also entered the last eight stage.

In the Under-15 section, Dishita Somkuwar, Grishma Kaisalwar, Fizza Akbani, Anvee Waigi, Harshal Choudhary, Mrunal Podar, Jiya Waghnare and Palveena Adwani entered the last eigh stage.

The semis and finals will be played on Sunday followed by a prize distribution function at 6 pm NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar and veteran badminton player Vijay Kashikar will grace the occasion. From this tournament, the Nagpur district team will be selected for Sub Junior Inter District Team Championship to be held at Nashik from November 12.

Results

U-17 girls singles (Pre-QF): Kunjal Mandlik bt Gargi Giradkar 15-4, 15-2; Ditisha Somkuwar bt Mrunmayee Bansod 15-13, 15-12 ; Ridheema Sarpate bt Yukti Shende 15-5, 15-5; Aditi Dhamankar bt Harshal Choudhary15-2 ,15-0 .

U-15 girls singles (Pre-QF): Ditisha Somkuwar bt Avani Hedaoo 15-2, 15-9; Grishma Kaishalwar bt Mugdha Sawarkar15-13,14-16, 15-10 ; Fizza Akbani bt Dharaa Bhandari 15-7 15-8; Anvee Wajgi bt Yuthika Wankhede 15-12, 15-6 ; Harshal Choudhary bt Bhargavi Giradkar 15-9, 15-8; Mrunal Potdar Yukti Shende 15-11, 15-7, Jiya Waghmare bt Maousami Likhar 17-15 15-11 l Palveena Adwani bt Anushka Chandragade 15-7 16-14 .