Top seed Ridheema in QF

Ridheema made a light work of Ananya Ghare 15-1, 15-3. Along with Riahgeema, Yukti Shende, BhargaviGiradkar, Grishma Kaishalwar, Sai Jais, Nishika Gokhe, Mugdha Sawarkar and Shourya Madavi entered the quarters.

Earlier MBA senior vice president and NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar inaugurated the tournament in the presence of executive committee members Gurudeep Singh Arora, Anand Kasrekar and Bhavesh Deshmukh.

Results

U-17 girls pre QF: Ridheema Sarpate bt Ananya Ghate 15-1,15-3; Yukti Shende bt Dharaa Bhandari 15-12, 15-9; Bhargavi Giradkar bt Radhika Changde 15-7,15-8; Grishma Kaishalwar bt Gramya Deshpande 15-7,15-4; Sai Jais bt Sanvi Ghate 15-3, 15-8 ; Nishika Gokhe bt Riddhi Tidke 15-7,15-3 ; Mugdha Sawarkar bt Harshal Choudhary 15-2, 15-3; Shourya Madavi bt Garima Rathi, walk over.