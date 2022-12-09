Triathlon trials on Dec 11

In this Olympics Games, different 32 games including triathlon will be included. Eight teams representing their division will be participating. For the selection of Nagpur team, selection trials will be held on December 11 at Data Meghe Sports Academy, Butibori.

The distance of this competition will be 750 metre swimming, 20 kms cycling and 5kms running. Best performers (two men and two women) will be selected for representing the Nagpur Division. Those who have previously participated in triathlon events are eligible for this trails. They have to do registration and submit attested certificate before December 10, informs coordinator of Nagpur District Triathlon Association Dr.Dhyanesh Dhakulkar. For further details and registration interested can contact Sushil Durugkar mobile no 9823329661.