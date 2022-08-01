Truck hits ST bus,12 passengers gets injured

Mehkar / Dongaon (Buldana): A speeding truck rammed into an ST bus, injuring 12 passengers, five of whom were seriously injured. The incident took place on August 1 at 11 am near Anjani Bu in Mehkar taluka. Nagpur-Auragambad Bus No. MH20 BL 3314 was traveling from Aurangabad to Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the bus was hit by a speeding truck going to Mehkar from Dongaon at Anjani Bu. In this, 12 passengers in the bus have been injured, five of them are serious. The impact was so severe that the front part of the bus was crushed. On getting information about this, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The injured are currently being treated at a rural hospital in Mehkar.