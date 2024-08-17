Uikey wins chess crown

Aditya scored 8 points out of nine. Shaunak Badole of Nagpur also scored 8 point but was placed second based on tie break scores. Sahajveersingh Maras, NIranjan Mocharla of Andhra Pradesh, Mradul Yadav of Nagpur, Dhiman MItra of West Bengal and Prasann Shukla of Chhatisgarh scored 7.5 points and were adjudged from 3rd to 7th based on their tie break scores.

Prize distribution function was held immediately after the last round. Social worker and senior Congress leader Girish Pandav was the chief guest. HOD Raisoni Group Prof. Anupam Choubey presided over the function. Organising Secretary and Secretary Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas and IA Ajinkya Pingale were present on the dias. SS Soman conducted the proceedings and announced the names of winners and proposed vote of thanks.