Unique chess tournament organised

Nagpur, April 20

Ashadeep Apang Mahila Bal Vikas Sanstha, Rotary Club of Nagpur Downtown, and Vidarbha Samshodhan Mandal Nagpur jointly organised an unique chess tournament between the visually impaired and sighted persons on Sunday. The Tournament was conducted by Chess Association, Nagpur.

The competition was inaugurated by lighting the lamps by IPDG Rotarian Shabbir Shakir, secretary, Vidarbha Samshodhan Mandal Dr. Rajendra Watane, senior adviser of Ashadeep Lalasaheb Patil , working president of Chess Association Nagpur . Satchidanand Soman and secretary of Ashadeep Aparna Kulkarni were present on the occasion.

The tournament was conducted amongst four teams of sighted players and four teams from visually impaired and the matches were played in four rounds. Competitors who could not be included in the team were given the opportunity to play with the sighted players from the audience and also with Soman and Bhushan Shriwas from Chess Association Nagpur.

The special feature of this competition was the enthusiastic participation of players of the age group of 10 years to 78 years. In addition to normal participation certificates, all players were given braille certificates, as a gesture.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar as chief guest. President Ashadeep Dr. Pratima Shastri , president of Rotary Club of Nagpur Downtown Hrishikeshji Mayee, Shirishji Darvekar shared the dais.

The winner (Blind Team): Louis Braille team (Gyaniram, Tijan, Saurabh and Sachin); Runner-up (Blind Team): Shubhangi, Mrinali, Kiran and Abhishek

The winner (Sighted group): YM Shamkunwar, Barhanpure, Agasti, and Bahadur.

Runner-up (Sighted group): Deep, Prathamesh , Arav, and Saptak .