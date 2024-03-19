Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Family Sets In-Laws' House On Fire After Woman Dies By Suicide in Prayagraj; Two Dead

After their daughter committed suicide, her family set her in-law's house on fire," said Prayagraj police. The shocking incident took place on Monday night around 11 pm after the woman had committed suicide in her in-laws' house.

Anshika Kesarwani was found hanging at her in-laws' house on Monday night. She had married in February last year. As soon as the woman's family heard the news of her death, they rushed to her in-laws' house and accused them of harassing their daughter for dowry and driving her to take her own life.

House Set on Fire by Woman's Family

#WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: प्रयागराज के मुट्ठीगंज क्षेत्र में एक घर में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में एक महिला की मौत और आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है। मौके पर फायर टेंडर और पुलिस मौजूद है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। pic.twitter.com/yyqSCNJ6PE — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 18, 2024

Prayagraj City Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhuker said that they had received a call at 11 pm that a woman had died by suicide. "When the police team reached the spot, people from both sides were fighting. During the argument, the in-laws' house was set on fire by the woman's maternal side. Police immediately rescued five people and informed the fire brigade," he said.

Prayagraj City Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhuker Narretes the Incident:

As the firefighters put out the fire around 3 am, the entire house was searched, and two bodies were recovered, Mr. Bhuker said. The officer identified them as Rajendra Kesarwani, the girl's father-in-law, and Shobha Devi, the girl's mother-in-law.