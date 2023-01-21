Dera Sacha Sauda head gets 40-day parole

Chandigarh, Jan 21 Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released on Saturday from Sunaria prison

Chandigarh, Jan 21 Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released on Saturday from Sunaria prison in Haryana's Rohtak district on a 40-day parole.

He was taken to Banwara ashram in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy security.

The self-styled godman had applied for the grant of a 40-day parole to attend the birth anniversary of a former dera chief, Shah Satnam Singh, which falls on January 25.

Last year, he was granted a 40-day parole, 21-day furlough and one-month regular parole.

