Dera Sacha Sauda head gets 40-day parole
By IANS | Published: January 21, 2023 08:42 PM 2023-01-21T20:42:05+5:30 2023-01-21T20:55:16+5:30
Chandigarh, Jan 21 Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released on Saturday from Sunaria prison in Haryana's Rohtak district on a 40-day parole.
He was taken to Banwara ashram in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy security.
The self-styled godman had applied for the grant of a 40-day parole to attend the birth anniversary of a former dera chief, Shah Satnam Singh, which falls on January 25.
Last year, he was granted a 40-day parole, 21-day furlough and one-month regular parole.
