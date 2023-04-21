Vaibhav, Disha, Aditya, Jennifer, Vora to be honoured

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 21, 2023 10:20 PM 2023-04-21T22:20:01+5:30 2023-04-21T22:20:01+5:30

Similarly, Nagpur District Football Association president Haresh Vora will be honoured for his contribution in development of football in ...

Vaibhav, Disha, Aditya, Jennifer, Vora to be honoured | Vaibhav, Disha, Aditya, Jennifer, Vora to be honoured

Vaibhav, Disha, Aditya, Jennifer, Vora to be honoured

Next

Similarly, Nagpur District Football Association president Haresh Vora will be honoured for his contribution in development of football in the region. TBRAN'S Mundle English Medium School and Taywade College, Koradi will be honoured for their work in sports promotion.

Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur (SJAN) and GH Raisoni Group of Institutions will be honouring sportspersons of the city during its annual SJAN-Raisoni Annual Achievers Awards function. The award function will be graced by former India goalkeeper and coach Mir Ranjan Negi.

On the occasion Chairman Raisoni Group of Institution Sunil Raisoni will also remain present.

Open in app
Tags : Nagpur District Football Association Nagpur District Football Association TBRAN'S Mundle English Medium School Haresh Vora Mir ranjan negi Taywade College Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur SJAN Raisoni Group of Institutions Raisoni Group of Institution Sunil Raisoni