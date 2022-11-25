Vaibhav, Disha, Aditya, Jennifer, Vora to be honoured

Similarly, Nagpur District Football Association president Haresh Vora will be honoured for his contribution in development of football in the region. TBRAN'S Mundle English Medium School and Taywade College, Koradi will be honoured for their work in sports promotion.

Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur (SJAN) and GH Raisoni Group of Institutions will be honouring sportspersons of the city during its annual SJAN-Raisoni Annual Achievers Awards function. The award function will be graced by former India goalkeeper and coach Mir Ranjan Negi.

On the occasion Chairman Raisoni Group of Institution Sunil Raisoni will also remain present.