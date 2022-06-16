Vaibhav triumphs in Prague chess festival

Nagpur, June16

Vaibhav Raut, second year B. Com student of City premier College Nagpur and talented chess player from Nagpur emerged winner in Prague International Chess Festival Blitz Tournament 2022 held at Czech Republic Europe. Vaibhav played very well and gathered 8.5 points out of 11 rounds. In this tournament, Vaibhav seeded 27 at starting of the tournament and finished first after all the 11 rounds. There are four players having 8.5 points but due to better Buchholz Vaibhav declared winner. Vaibhav awarded 1000 CZK Czech Republic currency. Vaibhav gain net 100 blitz ELO rating points in single tournament.He won against International Master Pribyl Josef of Czech Republic, Fide Master Ghazarian Kirk from USA, Fide Master Gajic Mladen from Sweden. Total 86 players from different countries participated in this tournament. Vaibhav playing chess from age of 6 and participated in many chess tournament at international, national and local level. He represented Maharashtra in DSO National Chess tournaments and won the gold medals two times and silver on one occasion. Vaibhav is son of Dr. Jayant Raut who is the assistant professor at YCCE, Nagpur and Narayana Vidyalayam teacher Vrushali Raut,