Vaidya appreciates NCA's contribution in Vid cricket

He was speaking during the felicitation programme of NCA cricketers who has represented Vidarbha at IMA Hall, here on Friday.

Former Indian spinner Rajesh Chouhan, VCA vice president Avinash Deshmukh and NCA senior coach Madhav Bakre shared the dais.

Speaking further Vaidya said, " NCA is making good progress under the guidance of Bakre. Any coach or administrator require two qualifies i.e. passion and love for game. I have noticed that cricketers are practicing in good atmosphere. Vaidya has also advised the cricketers and coaches not to be satisfied. " One should never be satisfied in cricket. The ambition of players and coaches should always grow because once you become satisfied then you become complacent and it reflects in the performance".

Players who were honoured

Senior cricketers: Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhre, Yash Kadam, Raj Choudhary, Mohit Raut, Mandar Mahale, Md Faiz, Shubham Kapse, Siddhesh Wath, Aman Mokhade, Satyam Bhoyar, Abhishek Agrawal, Praful Hinge, Nayan Chavhan, Ganesh Bhosle and Raj Chavan

U-14 boys: Agranya Chatterjee, Prashant Gautam, Samarth Nathani, Malhar Dhurad, Viraj Maheshwari, Anmol Dwivedi and Ayush Dwivedi.

Under-16 boys: Saras Nerkar, Arnav Lunge, Yash Chaude, Sparsh Borkar, Adi Bajaj and Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar

U-19 boys: Aditya Ahuja, Tushar Kadu, Vedant Dighade, Sabbamita Gavai, Iknoor Singh Bhamra, Anurag Dixit, Atharva Podutwar, Malhar Shikre and Zubairoddin

U-15 girls: Akshara Itankar, U-19 girls: Dharvi Tembhurne and senior women: Latika Inamdar