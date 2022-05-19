Valyou Products celebrates 13th-anniversary

Valyou Products Private Limited is a quality conscious GMP and ISO certified pharmaceutical industry. From past 13 years it has been successfully in the market manufacturing various health boosters and Ayurvedic proprietary medicines such as Amrith Noni power plus (immune modulator), Amrit Noni Noni D plus (anti-diabetic), Amrith Noni artho plus(for joint pain and arthritis), Amrith Noni sthree Sanjeevini(as an uterine tonic), Amrith Noni Gastrine(for gastritis), Amrith Noni pain oil(for external application). The company celebrated the anniversary and the inaugural function of third mega manufacturing unit. The company had inaugurated its third unit by the famous industrialist of Shivamogga and also a member of legislative council S Rudregowda. Padmashree awardee HR Keshavamurthy also joined hands in the inauguration. S Dattatri, Vice President, Karnataka State small scale Industries Corporation Limited was also present during the ceremony. The third mega unit has the capacity triple that of the two existing units combined together. A Testing lab is also built according to NABL norms in the name of Amrith labs. The launch of the new product Amrith Noni Ayucare was the highlight of the program.