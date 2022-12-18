Varsity athletics team declared

131-member team of RTM Nagpur University is participating in this competition. The athletics men's and women's teams for the event have been announced recently.

National volleyball player Kunal Bhange of Haribhau Adamne Arts and Commerce College, Savner will lead the varsity team and international runner Prajakta Godbole of Women's College will be the flag bearer of the varsity team. T

Athletics team

Men: Himanshu Lohera (Indutai Mahavidyalaya ), Adarsh Bhure (Dr. RG Bhoyer Selu), Ashutosh Bawne, Saurabh Tiwari (both Binzani City), Rajan Yadav (Dr. Vasnik PWS), Shadab Pathan (Arts College, Sihora), Surjit Rajbhar (HBT College), Mohit Gupta(St. Pallotti College), Adesh Rajan (Sarvodaya Engineering College), Jayani Varambhe (New Adarsh Mahavidyalaya Umred), Ajay Sharma (JCPE) and Vaibhav Kumar (Saket College).

Women - Nikita Sarote, Prajakta Godbole (both Women's College), Sita Madavi, Priya (both JCPE), Hemlata Sangimi (MB Patel College), Neha Dhoble (Arunrao Kalode Mahavidyalaya), Sakshi Tambake (Institute of Science), Bhumeshwari Masram (City Binzani), Riya Dohter (Chakrapani) , Sonakshi Bhutani (Tirpude Inst. College), Unnati Chilkewar(Shari. Education, oradi), Sonali Kange(RM Patel College, Bhandara).