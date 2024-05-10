Varsity indoor sports complex work finally gets underway

After a lot of hiccups the work of RTM Nagpur University's indoor sports complex finally got underway and is expected to be completed over nine months. Fortunately, the administration was able to issue work orders just a day before the model code of conduct took effect. The complex is to come up at the university's Ravi Nagar premises off Amravati road.

A sum of ₹44 crore has been earmarked for the sports complex and out of that Rs 22 crore has already been received. The building will have facilities for ten different sports, which can be conducted during the day and evening. The stadium will also be available for practice sessions. Facilities for conducting basketball, handball, table tennis, gymnastics, kabaddi, judo, wushu, badminton, squash, and wrestling events will be available at the three-storey stadium. It will also seat 800 spectators and will have ample parking space.

Talking to Lokmat Times, RTM Nagpur University's director, Department of Sports and Physical Education, Dr Sharad Suryawanshi disclosed that the work had been awarded to M/s. Shakti Buildcon who have already started construction activities. The civil work worth 44 crore will be completed using funds sanctioned by the government following which the university will purchase equipment for various sports disciplines. "We are hopeful that the works will be completed in nine months," said Dr. Suryawanshi. He said that the stadium will be decorated with murals of important sports persons. "It will have a cafeteria, meeting hall, conference hall, administrative office and sufficient parking place,” he said.

The sports complex proposal saw its share of controversies as the university in its enthusiasm had gone ahead and approved the chopping down of around 250 fully grown trees in 2018. The stadium then was planned near the basketball court. Protests saw the varsity changing the location of the stadium so as to save the green vegetation.

The university had also faced a major embarrassment when the union sports ministry extended a grant or Rs 1.2 crore for the project but later revised its decision by rescinding the approval as the Nagpur University administration failed in utilising the funds in the stipulated time. Now the Maharashtra government is sponsoring the work.

Box:

Subhedar hall to be renovated

The RTM Nagpur University has also decided to renovate its Subhedar Hall badminton courts. “Even after building a new indoor sports complex, Subhedar Hall will be there. In fact the varsity will renovate it with new seating arrangement. The roof of the hall will also be changed,” Dr Suryawanshi revealed. He said that work for an archery range near the synthetic athletics track has also started.