Varsity players shine in traekwon-do

As many as eight players of the university have been selected for the All India Championship. In 68 kg category, Om Moreshettiwar and in 80 kg category Prithviraj Shelke achieved fourth place. Muskan Rathod won bronze medal in 57 kg caregory. In Punse individual catregory, Yamini Pushpatode and in Punse pair event, Sejal Parteki and Nihal Rajput have been selected.

In the 49 kg category, Janhavi Tichkule and in 62 kg category Samidha Jamjare have been selected for All-India meet. Vice-chancellor of RTM Nagpur University Dr Subhash Choudhary, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr Raju Hiwase and director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryawanshi have congratulated the university players and wished them best luck for the future events.