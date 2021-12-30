Varsity synthetic track work in full swing

Nagpur, Dec 30

Come June and the dream of university athletes to have its own synthetic track will be fulfilled. Thanks to RTM Nagpur University which is laying Rs 10.60 crore track at its premises on Amravati road.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur Universities have their own synthetic track and now the RTM Nagpur University will become fourth in the state which will have its own synthetic track.

The city has synthetic track at Divisional Sports Complex and now the varsity will have it own track to cater to the need of its athletes. Talking to Lokmat Times director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi said, “ The work of the track is in full swing and it is expected to be completed till June within our deadline,” he said.

Dr Suryavanshi said, The drainage system work is already in progress. Apart from it we are developing the facilities for long and triple jump outside the track. The grass at football ground is being removed and the excavation work has already started”, he said.

It can be mentioned here that some faults were detected at the Divisional Sports Complex track after its completion. When asked what precautions they have taken Dr Suryavanshi said, “ Drainage slope is very important to maintain the track. We are giving importance to it. Secondly, we have increased the space of finishing point as the athletes take some time to stop after completing running event,” he said. PWD is laying the track and Mumbai-based Sports Facilities Company Limited has been given the contract and the track is expected to be completed within nine months.

Salient features of track

Eight lane track

Water tank for steeple chase in inside area

n Two Jumping pits for high and triple jump outside the track

Fencing surrounding the synthetic track

Football ground with grass surface

Cage to be installed for hammer throw and discus throw

Arrangement of floodlights for day/night competitions.