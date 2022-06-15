Varun helps Sportian avoid defeat

Nagpur, June 15

Varun Kinkhede's sensational injury-time goal helped Sportian to avoid the defeat against Mubin FC and play out a 1-1 draw in the first Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Wednesday.

Mubin FC were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Tafseen Junaidi put them ahead in the 16th minute.

After facing goal, Sportian players too launched series of attacks in the rival citaded but the rival defenders were equal to task.

In the second half also the bad luck continued for Sportian. When it happened that Mubin FC would walk away with victory, Varin Kibkhede netted sensational equaliser during an injury-time and saved Sportian from defeat.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Aryan Patil (18th min )and Himanshu Patil (77th min) were cautioned for their rough tactics.Mubin FC'sMohmmad Saad was also shown yellow card in 90 2 minutes.

OnThursdayAmma FC will play Big ben at 2 p.m. followed by an encounter between baba Sporting and Ansari FC at 4 p.m.