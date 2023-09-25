VCA 'E and B teams in final

At Vasant Nagar ground in their last league match, VCA 'E' led by Bharti Fulmali drubbed A team by nine wickets. Batting first 'A' team scored 169 for 5 in 35 overs. Bhumika Umraje played a brilliant knock of 88 hitting seven boundaries. She was well supported by Anchal Shahu (23) and captain Vaishnavi Khandkar (16).

For VCA 'E' team, Rashmi Singh, Tanvi Pavitrakar and Nitya claimed two wickets each. In reply, 'E' team achieved the target losing just one wicket in 29.3 overs. Thanks to Mdhura Mandawgade and Bharti Fulmali who scored 54 runs each. Riya Baniya remained not out on 26.

In another match, despite facing defeat at the hands of 'F' VCA, 'B' team entered the final on the basis of better run rate. Three teams won two matches each in this group. Batting first 'B' scored 175 for six in 35 overs. Mansi PAnde played an unbeaten knock of 77. Saloni Rajput too remained not out on 31. For 'B', Saniya Chaurasia and Aarya Gadekar claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Team F achieved the target sparing three wickets in 32 overs. Thanks to Ankita Bhongade who slammed 53-ball 78 hitting 13 boundaries. Saniya Chaurasia remained not out on 33. For 'B', Mansi Borikar (3 for 30) was the main wicket-taker.

In other matches, 'D' defeated 'H by 56 runs whereas team 'G' got the better of 'C' by three wickets. The final will be played on Wednesday.