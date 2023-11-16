VCA inter-school cricket tourney begins

The tournament was inaugurated by Syed Ajaz Rahim, son of former Ranji Trophy captain and fast bowler S. A. Rahim at the NSSM ground in Jamtha. The tournament is being played on a knock-out-cum-league format.

VA secretary Sanjay Badkas, joint-secretary Chandrakant Manke and former joint secretary Sharad Padhye were also present at the inaugural function.

RS Mundle School drubbed Podar World School by the huge margin of 107 runs. Batting first RS Mundle scored 195 runs all out in 38.4 overs. In reply, Podar World were all out for just 88 runs in 14.6 overs.