VCA to hold inter-dist T-20 cricket tourney

Nagpur, March 24

In a major initiative, after success in the Red Ball Cricket and to boost white-ball cricket in the district places of Vidarbha, VCA will conduct an "Inter-District T20 Tournament".

To identify fresh and promising talents from district places, VCA held open trials in all the 11 districts of Vidarbha. 1107 boys participated in the open trials which were overseen by VCA selectors. 294 players were identified for further trial matches to be held from March 25 to 27 .

22 teams consisting of these 294 players will participate in these trial matches. Thereafter, final 10 teams will be selected to represent the respective districts.

The Inter-district T20 Tournaments will be held from April 3 to 10 at Gondia & Amravati with 5 teams playing at these two places.

The semi final and finals will be held at Amravati on April 9 and 10 .

It is also proposed to hold a women's tournament on similar lines.

Chairman of the District Committee Nitesh Upadhyay along with Conveners of respective districts are working hard to make the tournament a success.

The scores of the tournament will be available on the VCA Website.